Chief justice vows providing protection for investments

In a message on the occasion of the Persian New Year on Thursday, Mohseni-Ejei referred to the designation of the new year by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as year of “investments for production” and said the Judiciary will do its part to help facilitate such investments.

“We are determined to execute plans and measures designed to help swiftly materialize this crucial task, and to that end, we will engage in full cooperation with other government branches,” Mohseni-Ejei said.

“We shall inform all those seeking to transform the country’s economy and production with their capital and henceforth enhance the livelihood of the people of the good news that they will be given a sanctuary,” he said.

“On the other hand, we warn all elements who would seek to abuse the situation and carry out acts of corruption that, as per the law, they will be subjected to definitive and harsh treatments,” he added.

In a message on the start of the Persian New Year, Ayatollah Khamenei designated the calendar year 1404 as the “Year of Investment for Production” and said the government is responsible to remove barriers to economic progress and citizens are expected to actively contribute by stepping up their investments to drive economic growth.

MNA/IRN