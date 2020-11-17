EAEU big role in reducing memebrs' political, security risks

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a videoconference addressing the International Conference of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) held in the northern Iranian port city of Bandar Anzali on Tuesday.

He underlined that cooperating with the EAEU should be considered as a national project In Iran, which requires coordination and cooperation among all executive bodies and the private sector.

"with a population of 183 million and a foreign trade volume of $ 750 billion, the EAEU has a 3.2-percent share in the world GDP," he said, "The EAEU is a unique opportunity for Iran to expand its exports and reciprocal trade in favor of its economic development."

The EAEU can play a big role in improving the political and security risk factor of its member countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

The one-day international conference is to explore the role of free zones in the promotion of regional relations.

The problems facing economic activists for customs cooperation with the Union member states will be discussed in the conference.

The Conference is hosted by Anzali Free Zone Organization.

Tehran is planning to host an international exhibition for introducing the EAU's trade potentials in February 2021.

HJ/5073644