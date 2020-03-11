  1. Economy
Semnan exports over $215mn of goods in 11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – More than 250,000 tons of commodities worth over $215 million were exported from the central Iranian province of Semnan during the 11 months to February 19, a senior official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

“The figures indicate a 44% jump in terms of value but a 12% fall in terms of volume, compared with the corresponding period of last year,” Semnan Customs Administration’s Director General Ali Sa'deddin said.

According to the official, 48 countries were the destinations of Semnan exports during the period under review.

The exported commodities mainly included minerals and cement, as well as lead ingot, sodium hydroxide, light hydrocarbon and other metal products.

Sa’deddin noted that about $53 million worth of goods, mainly industrial machinery, were imported to the province during the same period.

