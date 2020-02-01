133 major energy projects inaugurated across Iran: minister

"Some 133 major projects, using 194.4 trillion rials (about $1.47 billion) of investments, have been inaugurated in 22 provinces in these months," Reza Ardakanian said in western Ilam province.

"As accorded, all of the 227 planned major projects, using 330 trillion rials (about $2.5 billion), will be inaugurated by this year-end (March 20, 2020)," he added.

“Planning was made for the inauguration of these number of projects by March 20 within the framework of Campaign entitled “#each_week_A_B_Iran”, the minister said.

As he announced earlier, 10 large dams will become operational before the termination of the current year.

Despite unjust sanctions imposed against the country, the power industry of the country plays its important role in helping the economy of the country grow in various fields.

