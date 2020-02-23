  1. Economy
23 February 2020 - 18:00

Over 90% of Iran’s power plant equipment localized: Ardakanian

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian says Iran is enjoying a high level of development in the power sector, adding that the majority of the country’s energy industry equipment are built by domestic manufacturers.

 “Over 90% of Iran’s power plant equipment and a big part of the equipment used in the electricity and water industry are made domestically,” Ardakanian said on Sunday during a visit to the northeastern city of Bonjurd.

He added that “Fortunately, the country’s dams, play a big role in energy production, are also designed and manufactured by domestic experts.”

The minister expressed hope that the energy sector would continue its thriving path in the future so that the few deficiencies, including power outage in the summer and gas cut in the winter, can be tackled properly.

