Over 90% of Iran’s power plant equipment localized: Ardakanian

“Over 90% of Iran’s power plant equipment and a big part of the equipment used in the electricity and water industry are made domestically,” Ardakanian said on Sunday during a visit to the northeastern city of Bonjurd.

He added that “Fortunately, the country’s dams, play a big role in energy production, are also designed and manufactured by domestic experts.”

The minister expressed hope that the energy sector would continue its thriving path in the future so that the few deficiencies, including power outage in the summer and gas cut in the winter, can be tackled properly.

