Israeli regime lays siege on northern Gaza again

Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Thursday struck several homes and killed at least 85 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials, CBS News of Canada reported.

Hours later, Hamas fired three rockets at occupied territories which canceled flights at Bin Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, in the first such attack since Israel ended their ceasefire with a surprise bombardment of Gaza on Tuesday.

The Israeli military meanwhile restored a blockade on northern Gaza, including Gaza City, that it had maintained for most of the war. It warned residents against using the main highway to enter or leave the north and said only passage to the south would be allowed on the coastal road.

It also announced an additional ground operation in northern Gaza near the already largely destroyed town of Beit Lahiya, where strikes have killed dozens over the past 24 hours, the report said.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to what remains of their homes in the north after a ceasefire took hold in January. Israel resumed heavy strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, shattering the truce that had facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages. Israel blamed the renewed fighting on Hamas because the militant group rejected a new proposal that departed from their signed agreement.

The Trump administration, which took credit for helping to broker the ceasefire, has voiced full support for Israeli regime. More than 400 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday alone, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

