Indian PM Modi congratulates Nowruz in a message

In a post on his X account, Modi wrote, “May this special day bring abundance of happiness, prosperity and good health to all. May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened."
MA/6413363
TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the advent of the Persian New Year (Nowruz) in a message.
