Today, Islamic Republic of Iran stands at among top 10 leading steel producing countries and it is expected that Iran will be ranked 7th in 2025 Outlook Plan.

More than 18.864.6 million tons of steel products was produced in 11 months of last year [from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020], registering a 5.5 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

