Monthly goods transit via Astara land border up 22.7%

According to Fariborz Moradi, the deputy director of Gilan province Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, 4,654 trucks have exited and 4,282 trucks have entered Iran through the northwestern Astara border in the past month.

The figures, he said, show a growth of 20% and 26%, respectively, indicating an average increase of 22.7% in the total transit of goods through the border gate month by month.

The official noted that Astara land border has been closed to the passengers due to the preventive measures against the new coronavirus spread, which has claimed thousands of lives in the world in the past two months.

Currently, only the Iranian and Azerbaijani citizens returning to their respective countries are allowed to pass through Astara border crossing, he added.

