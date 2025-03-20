  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 20, 2025, 7:54 PM

Hamas releases footage of rocket attack on Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

Hamas releases footage of rocket attack on Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), released images of a missile attack against the Israeli regime on Thursday.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, announced that it has targeted the occupied city of Tel Aviv with M90 missiles in response to the crimes and massacres of the Zionist enemy against Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip.

Following this missile attack, media outlets in the Zionist regime reported that sirens went off in Tel Aviv and its surroundings areas.

A reporter for Israeli Channel 12 TV confirmed that three rockets were fired from Khan Yunis towards Tel Aviv. Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv closed following the rocket attack by the Qassam Brigades on Tel Aviv.

Israeli Channel 12 TV reported that shrapnel from interceptor missiles hit the city of Rishon LeTsiyon, south of Tel Aviv.

MA

News ID 229813
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News