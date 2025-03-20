Hamas releases footage of rocket attack on Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, announced that it has targeted the occupied city of Tel Aviv with M90 missiles in response to the crimes and massacres of the Zionist enemy against Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip.

Following this missile attack, media outlets in the Zionist regime reported that sirens went off in Tel Aviv and its surroundings areas.

A reporter for Israeli Channel 12 TV confirmed that three rockets were fired from Khan Yunis towards Tel Aviv. Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv closed following the rocket attack by the Qassam Brigades on Tel Aviv.

Israeli Channel 12 TV reported that shrapnel from interceptor missiles hit the city of Rishon LeTsiyon, south of Tel Aviv.