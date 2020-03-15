Copper cathode production vol. exceeds 224.3k tons in11 months

Copper cathode production volume in Sarcheshmeh and Meydouk copper leaching and refinery units in the previous month of the current year [from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19, 2020) hit 18,946 tons, showing a 19 percent drop as compared to the same period of last year.

Also, copper anode [smelting] in Khatounabad and Sarcheshmeh copper mines exceeded 274,250 tons, registering a four percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

Another statistic showed that more than 156 million tons of copper stone was extracted in 11 months of the current year, recording a three percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MNA/IRN