Mar 15, 2020, 11:23 AM

Copper cathode production vol. exceeds 224.3k tons in11 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – According to the statistical tables of performance of major companies in industrial and mineral sector, 224,331 tons of copper cathode was produced in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 19, 2020), showing an unchanged volume as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Copper cathode production volume in Sarcheshmeh and Meydouk copper leaching and refinery units in the previous month of the current year [from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19, 2020) hit 18,946 tons, showing a 19 percent drop as compared to the same period of last year.

Also, copper anode [smelting] in Khatounabad and Sarcheshmeh copper mines exceeded 274,250 tons, registering a four percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

Another statistic showed that more than 156 million tons of copper stone was extracted in 11 months of the current year, recording a three percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MNA/IRN

News Code 156728

