Police seizes up to 21.5 tons of illicit drugs in Tehran

Some 21.494 tons of opium have been busted in the said time and 478 smugglers have been arrested, he noted.

Also, 2,046 sedans were confiscated during the operations, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

