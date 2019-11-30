Police bust 300 kg of illicit drugs in Isfahan

Police Chief of Isfahan Province Gholamhossein Safari said on Sat. that police forces of the province have identified and seized two cars attempting to smuggle the drugs to the central parts of Iran at the checkpoint.

Some 300 kilograms of opium have been confiscated during the operation, he added.

According to the police chief, the smugglers escaped using the darkness of the night.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

MNA/IRN 83574173