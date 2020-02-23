269 kg of opium seized in Yazd

Head of the anti-narcotics police of the Yazd province Colonel Ali Afkhami said the police forces have seized 269 kg of opium during the operations, which was destined for Tehran and northern provinces of Iran from southern provinces.

Three smugglers were also captured in this regard and handed to judiciary officials, he added.

According to the police chief, 254 kilograms of crystal have been also confiscated last week in Yazd.

Some 30 tons of illicit drugs have been seized in Yazd Province in the current Iranian year (started March 21).

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

MNA/IRN 83687355