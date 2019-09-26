Police seize 8,600kg of illicit drugs in NW Iran

According to Deputy Commander Iran’s Police Brigadier General Ayyoub Soleimani, the large haul was found in a gas tanker truck.

During the operation, nine culprits were detained and the distribution network of the haul was also disintegrated, he added.

The consignment, consisting of different drugs, included 3.5 tons of morphine and 3.1 tons of opium.

He added that the police confiscated 130 hunting rifles in the operation.

According to the deputy chief, in a similar operation, the police of Urmia confiscated 175 kg of Opium, eight kilograms of crystal, and eight kilograms of cocaine from another group.

He said the illicit drugs confiscated in the first six months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), shows 23% growth in comparison with the similar period of last year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

