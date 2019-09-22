Above 2 tons of illicit drugs confiscated in SE Iran

Iran’s Border Guard Commander Guardian Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie said on Sunday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the border guards of Mirjaveh and Zabol seized 2.210 kilograms of illicit drugs during three separate operations.

Some 1.213 kilograms of opium, 643 kilograms of morphine, 305 kilograms crystal and 35 kilograms of heroin and other narcotics were confiscated, he added.

According to the commander, two cars and some weapons and ammunition were seized and six smugglers were arrested during the operations.

Recently, Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that the anti-narcotics police of the province confiscated 7.197 tons of drugs since August 23 to September 6, 2019.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

