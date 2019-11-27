Over 1 ton of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Wednesday that some 1 ton and 30 kilograms of different drugs were seized during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into Saravan County.

993 kilograms of opium, 25 kilograms heroin, and 11 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been confiscated and one vehicle has been seized, he added.

Unfortunately, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, Taheri said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

MNA/IRN83570895