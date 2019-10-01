Over 1 ton of illicit drugs confiscated in SE Iran

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province General Ahmad Taheri said on Tuesday that 1 ton and 338 kilograms of different illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Khash.

One AK-47, 115 cartridges and one RPG-7 were seized in addition to confiscation of 1,338 kilograms of illicit drugs, he added.

According to Taheri, two smugglers were arrested during the operation.

Recently, Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that the anti-narcotics police of the province confiscated 7.197 tons of drugs since August 23 to September 6, 2019.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

