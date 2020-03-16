Border guards confiscate over 95 tons of illicit drugs in Iran

Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie made the announcement on Monday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the border guards of the country have some dismantled drug-trafficking bands that were destined to transfer illicit drugs to central provinces of Iran.

713 smugglers have been arrested and 270 vehicles seized in the same period by police forces, he added.

Some 95.967tons of illicit drugs consisting of 78.477 tons of opium and 8.108 tons of hashish, 3.757 tons morphine, 2.377 tons crystal, 1.780 tons heroin, and 1.468 tons of other kinds of drugs have been busted by border guards, he said.

The figure indicates a 66 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, Rezaie added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

