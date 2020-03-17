Big haul of illicit drugs busted in Kerman

Last night, after a series of intelligence activities, police forces succeeded in stopping a tanker truck carrying fuel on the Zahedan-Kerman road, said Rahman Izadai on Tuesday.

The smugglers had professionally embedded about three tons of narcotics, including morphine and opium, in the tanker, but the cargo was discovered with police vigilance, he added.

According to Izadi, the smugglers intended to transfer the cargo of illicit drugs from Sistan and Baluchistan to central provinces of the country.

One offender linked to the illegal haul has been arrested, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

