4 March 2020 - 20:31

Zarif holds phone talk with Austrian, Pakistani FM on anti-corona coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – In separated phone conversations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed anti-corona collaboration with his Austrian and Pakistani counterparts.

Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone conversation with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on the mutual fight against coronavirus.

In a separate phone conversation on the same day, Zarif also discussed mutual ties, the spread of coronavirus and current developments in Afghanistan with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On Monday, Zarif expressed gratitude to the World Health Organization (WHO) and friendly nations for their solidarity with Iran in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19—in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday.

He added that Iran is currently in need of “- N95 Face & 3-Layer Masks, Ventilators, Surgical Gowns, Coronavirus Test Kits, PPF, and Face/Body Shields."

