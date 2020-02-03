Tehran-Dushanbe-Bishkek flights launched

The flights will be done on a weekly routine, every Monday, from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Varesh Airlines had launched direct flights on the Mashhad-Dushanbe route as of June 6.

Varesh Airlines is a private company founded in 2018. It performed its first flight on October 9 last year (from Tehran to Sari, the capital of Iran’s Mazandaran Province).

Earlier, flights from Mashhad to Dushanbe and back were conducted by Tajik Air and Iranian company Aseman Airlines, but they stopped flights on this route in October last year due to “economic problems”.

