Iranian, Pakistani border officials hold meeting on combating coronavirus

The two sides conferred on the commutes of the two countries' nationals amid the outbreak of the virus.

Pakistani officials urged Iran to quarantine Pakistani pilgrims coming back from Iran at the joint borders for some days before letting them cross the border into Pakistan. They said that a large number of pilgrims coming back from Iran have been quarantined in Pakistan and there is not enough capacity for more to arrive from Iran.

This is while, in the past recent weeks, Iran has provided special health services to Pakistani nationals in Sistan and Balouchestan province, the neighboring province with Pakistan.

The Islamic Republic has also issued health certifications for Pakistani nationals at the joint borders.

After the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan closed its joint borders with Iran, stranding Pakistani nationals, but Iran organized them at Mirjaveh border.

On March 14 and in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad, the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude for the efforts done by Iran in combat against the outbreak of coronavirus.

