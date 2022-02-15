Karaj hosts Kyrgyz trade, investment opportunities meet  

The meeting was held in cooperation with the Embassy of Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Iran and Alborz Province Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

In this meeting, more than 50 investment projects in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan were introduced to Iranian traders and businesspersons in the fields of hydroelectricity, tourism and agriculture.

In this ceremony, Kyrgyz ambassador to Iran submitted a comprehensive report on making investment in Kyrgyzstan and mechanism taken by Kyrgyz government in line with supporting Iranian investors in this country.

Kyrgyz envoy also requested Iranian entrepreneurs to make investment in infrastructural and socio-economic projects of Kyrgyzstan with the aim of developing regions of this country.

Accordingly, representatives of Iranian trade circles were interested in making investment in lucrative market of Kyrgyzstan given the activity of free economic zones in this country.

The ceremony was held concurrent with the 30th establishment anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

