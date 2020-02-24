Mehran border to be reopened soon: IRICA

The policy of fighting corruption in Iraqi government has been cited as the main reason behind stoppage of transport of goods by Iraqi customs.

Iran’s border with neighboring Turkey in West Azarbaijan province was closed by Turkish government abruptly.

With the coordination and collaboration made between officials in Bazargan Customs and Turkish Customs in Iranian border, Iranian and Turkish passengers returned to their countries.

Taking drastic measures for health of Turkish nationals as a result of outbreak of ‘coronavirus’ is the main reason behind blocking borders leading to Turkey via Iran and Nakhichevan in Azerbaijan Republic.

