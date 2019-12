Director General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami said Iran’s exports to Iraq through the major gate witnessed a 25% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of last year.

On average, 1,000 trucks carry goods to Iraq from Mehran Border Terminal daily.

Export commodities Iraq mainly included cement, agro products, steel products, plastic products, cars, car parts and petrochemicals.

