Official says export of goods underway via Iran-Iraq borders

The stoppage of truck for transit of goods via Mehran Border will be settled soon.

He expounded on the latest situation of transit of trucks via Iranian and Iraqi borders and added, “presently, most borders of the two countries are open and transit of goods is underway between the two countries.”

He went on to say that there is no problem in the field of export of goods via borders, adding, “transit of export goods via Mehran border is currently prohibited due to the shortage of manpower by the Iraqi side and it is hoped that this problem will be settled soon.”

According to the studies made between borders of the country, transit of goods via Chazabeh, Shalamcheh, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq is done regularly, he emphasized.

MNA/FNA13981203000811