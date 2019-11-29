Iranian official calls on people not to use Mehran border crossing to travel to Iraq until further notice

Mohammad Nozari, the Ilam's provincial governor deputy for political affairs has asked Iranian businessmen and pilgrims who seek to travel to Iraq not to use Mehran border crossing in the province until further notice due to the recent unrest and protests in the neighboring country.

Nozari said that there are no problems on the Iranian side of the border but he added that the situation in Iraq is not normal and the neighboring country is not prepared to host Iranian pilgrims.

He stressed that the situation in most parts of Iraq, including the religious cities of the country such as Karbala and Najaf is currently tense due to recent unrest.

It is noteworthy that foreign elements under the guise of Iraqi protesters set fire to the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday evening.

