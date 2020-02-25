Iran’s foreign trade exceeds $79bn this year: IRICA

Speaking late on Tue. in a local ceremony, he put country’s total foreign trade in the current year (started March 21, 2019) at $79 billion, $39 and $40 billion of which is related to exports and imports respectively.

Iran’s exports value will exceed more than the said figure i.e. $39 billion if exports’ value of technical and engineering services is added, he highlighted.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 125 million tons of products in sanctions period, the figure of which is threefold than the imports rate, he said, adding, “Iran’s exports volume of products is considerable especially in sanctions period and giant task was taken in this tough condition.”

Iranian products were mainly exported to the countries including China, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zakeri added.

MNA/ 4863277