With permitting entry of 12 Iranian trucks to Pakistan’s Taftan Customs, transit process of Iranian trucks to Pakistan has been resumed on Mar. 07 after some days of hiatus.

After necessary controls on goods and truck drivers, Pakistan will allow entry of other 12 Iranian trucks to this country and this procedure trend will be repeated, he emphasized.

Latifi added, “talks are underway with Pakistani officials for accelerating transit of Iranian trucks to Pakistan.”

MNA/4872208