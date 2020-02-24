Border closures temporary: spox. Mousavi

“When the World Health Organization (WHO) declares a state of emergency for various parts of the world, it is natural that actions must be taken collectively,” said Mousavi on Monday.

“At a time when our country was not infected by the coronavirus, we had concerns about it,” he added, saying, “It is natural that some neighbor countries feel concern after some cases of patients with the new virus in Iran have been confirmed.”

“But this issue should not impede public relations or even export and import between countries,” he stressed.

He went on to say, “Iranian Foreign Ministry has started consultations with neighboring authorities through embassies to assure them that no suspicious cases will cross the border.”

“Border closures are unlikely to continue, and these are temporary and preventive measures,” Mousavi said.

The policy of fighting corruption in the Iraqi government has been cited as the main reason behind the stoppage of the transport of goods by Iraqi customs.

Iran’s border with neighboring Turkey in West Azarbaijan province was closed by the Turkish government abruptly.

With the coordination and collaboration made between officials in Bazargan Customs and Turkish Customs in the Iranian border, Iranian and Turkish passengers returned to their countries.

Taking drastic measures for the health of Turkish nationals as a result of the outbreak of ‘coronavirus’ is the main reason behind blocking borders leading to Turkey via Iran and Nakhichevan in the Azerbaijan Republic.

According to a report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 64 people in the country have been diagnosed with ‘coronavirus’.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 12 people in the country up to the present time, according to the Spokesperson for Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi on Monday.

