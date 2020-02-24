Rouhani gives required directives for fighting coronavirus

In a phone conversation on Monday with Governor of Gilan Province, Arsalan Zare and Governor of Qom Province Bahram Sarmast received reports on the latest situation on the ground.

Rouhani issued the necessary instructions, urging two governors to do their best to stop the outbreak of coronavirus and eradicate it by mobilizing all facilities.

The Governor-General of Gilan and Qom provinces also presented a report on the measures taken to control and eradicate coronavirus in their provinces.

At the session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday evening, the necessary instructions were given to the related organs for preventing the virus.

The members of the cabinet also discussed the responsibilities of National Headquarters for Managing Coronavirus under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education consisting of ministers of Interior, Roads and Urban Development, Education, Science, Research and Technology, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, and Islamic Culture and Guidance.

The President also required the Plan and Budget Organization to provide the necessary budget for fighting the virus.

According to a report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, 64 people in the country have been diagnosed with ‘coronavirus’.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 12 people in the country up to the present time, according to the Spokesperson for Parliament Presiding Board Asadollah Abbasi on Monday.

