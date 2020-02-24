Iran exports $38.5bn of goods in 11 months

Exports level, according to him has registered a growth of 17.6 percent in terms of weight and 4.4 percent in terms of value, he said.

Some 32.4 million tons of goods have been imported in the said time at the value of $39.9 billion, showing a growth of 10.8 percent in terms of weight and 2.3 percent increase in terms of value, he added.

Some $14.4 billion of basic goods have been imported in this time span, Mir-Ashrafi said.

According to him, China, Iraq, Turkey, emirates and Afghanistan have been respectively the main importers of Iranian products in the said time, while Iran imported majorly from China, Emirates, Turkey, India and Germany.

In recent months, IRICA has been taking various measures to facilitate the customs process both for exports and imports of the commodities to reduce the effect of sanctions.

One major action has been facilitating conditions for the importers of the basic commodities, for example providing them necessary foreign currency through NIMA (Iran’s Forex Management Integrated System).

