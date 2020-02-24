Bileh Savar Customs opened: director general

He rejected some rumors on the closure of Bileh Savar customs office and added, “joint cooperation and collaboration is made between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan to identify the probable transmitters of ‘coronavirus’ in the ports of origin and destination of the two countries.

Transit of trucks, buses and passenger cars and also passengers of the two countries is underway in Bileh Savar Border Terminal, he added.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi also revealed the reopening of Mehran Border with neighboring Iraq.

Mehran Border Marketplace started its work at 10:45 am.

