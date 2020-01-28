‘Exports of goods, services to Iraq at $9bn in 9 months’

Noting that Iraq-Iraq trade has been negatively influenced by insecurities in Iraq, He said that despite the decrease in exports to Iraq, exports to Iraqi Kurdistan has improved.

Iran’s exports to Iraq in the preceding Iranian year was $13 billion, according to the private sector official.

“On January 22, some 2,000 of trucks loaded with goods left Iran for Iraq,” Ale-Eshagh said.

As reported earlier, exports to Iraq through Mehran’s border terminal, located in the west of Ilam province, amounted to about 1.829 million tons during the ten months to January 20.

Director General of Ilam Customs Administration Ruhollah Gholami said Sunday the country’s exports to Iraq through the major gate witnessed a 35% increase in volume, compared with the corresponding period of last year.

According to him, over 94,000 trucks carrying goods to Iraq passed through the Mehran Border Terminal in the period, also sowing a 39% growth year-on-year.

Iran’s exported commodities to Iraq through Mehran Border mainly include cement, agro products, steel products, plastic products, cars, car parts and petrochemicals.

MNA/FNA 13981108000546