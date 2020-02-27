Trade activities resumed at Khsoravi, Parvizkhan borders

According to the governor of Ghasr-e-shirin Moradali Tatar, exports and imports of goods besides other trade activities have been resumed at the named joint borders, while quarantine sectors have been established in both Iraqi and Iranian sides.

"Presently, 500 trucks of goods are daily exported from Iran via Khosravi border, while 800 to 1,500 trucks export goods through Parvizkhan to Iraq per day," the official informed.

On February 25, Iranian Road Minister Mohammad Eslami announced that Iran’s health ministry is negotiating with neighboring countries to reopen land borders on Iran's freight forwarders.

Concerning the closure of the land borders of the neighboring countries on the Iranian freight forwarders, Eslami said, “The country's land borders are mainly export-oriented and basic commodities are not crossed over them.”

“Some groups from Iran’s health ministry are now consulting with officials of neighboring countries and concluding protocols on common borders with them to resume export across the land borders,” he added.

In recent days, dozens of cases of coronavirus have been reported in Iran. In this regard, some countries, including Turkey, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan closed their borders with Iran and implemented a number of other measures to prevent the disease from appearing in their countries.

Among these countries, the office of Afghanistan’s National Security Council announced on Tuesday the reopening of the country’s borders with Iran after a temporary closure.

