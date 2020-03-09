420 Turkish trucks at Bazargan border returned home amid coronavirus outbreak

The Director General of Bazargan Customs Sadegh Namdar said on Mon. that Turkey closed its borders as of Feb. 22 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

With the coordination made in this regard and after consulting with Iranian officials, Turkish cargo trucks were repatriated to their country, Namdar added.

Since Bazargan Border is located en route Silk Road and more than 45 countries in the world transit their goods and products via this route, he said, “Turkey even refused to accept its nationals who were travelling as passenger but after setting up a field hospital with the capacity of 60 persons in zero-border point, this country admitted its nationals.”

Under the auspices of high-level consultations made between senior officials of the two countries, it is hoped that transit of Iranian trucks, travelling to different countries in the world including Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria, etc. will also be facilitated through Turkey towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, the director general stressed.

MNA/FNA13981219000076