Iranian FM meets with Slovenian, Kuwaiti counterparts

In the meeting with Slovenian Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

FM Zarif also held another meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah to discuss bilateral relations, regional security, and relations with PGCC countries.

Two sides also conferred on Yemen’s latest development.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

MNA/FNA 13981127000478/IRN 83676397