Iranian, Polish FMs hold bilateral talks in Germany

During their meeting which took place on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020, two sides discussed a variety of issues, including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, Europe's commitments to this agreement, Iran's actions in this context, as well as regional security.

FM Zarif also held a meeting on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020, with his counterparts from countries involved in the plane tragedy. During the meeting, he reiterated Iran's readiness for cooperating with Ukraine on conducting required investigations and resolving the case.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

