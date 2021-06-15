Iran welcomes continued coop. with Muslims around world: Amb.

Kazem Shafe’ei Iranian Envoy to Slovenia made the remarks in his meeting with the President of Islamic Community in Slovenia Nedžad Grabus in Slovenia on Tuesday.

Iran's cooperation with Muslims in Balkans, especially the Islamic Community of Slovenia, has a long history, Shafe’ei said, reiterating that Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed the expansion and continuation of cooperation with Muslims around the world.

The envoy appreciated the goodwill and efforts of Mufti of Slovenian Muslims in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added that cooperation of Islamic Republic of Iran with Muslims in the Balkans, especially Islamic Community of Slovenia, has a long history which dates back to many years ago and Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed the expansion and continuation of cooperation with Muslims throughout the world.

Referring to the construction of a new mosque and cultural center in the center of Islamic Community of Ljubljana, Shafe’ei said that this beautiful building is worthy of the Muslims of Slovenia and appreciated efforts of Mufti of Slovenia in construction of this huge and magnificient scientific-cultural complex.

President of Islamic Community in Slovenia Nedžad Grabus in Slovenia, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that presence of Iranian thinkers at the Conference on the Dialogue of Religions held in Ljubljana in recent years has been a good opportunity for the exchange of views and has had good achievements in proximity of relationship among Muslims.

