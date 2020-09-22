Iran, Slovenia stress boosting parliamentary coop.

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Slovenia Kazem Shafei met and held talk with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia Igor Zorčič on Tuesday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for increasing parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Slovenia.

While reviewing the cooperation of the two countries in the field of parliamentary diplomacy in the past, the two sides stressed the need to increase cooperation in this arena especially establishment of parliamentary friendship groups between Iran and Slovenia.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovenia Igor Zorčič emphasized the importance of setting up Iran-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group which can help nations of the two countries recognize each other.

He pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, and expressed hope that situation of spread of this disease would be contained and improved through the discovery of coronavirus vaccine.

Iranian Ambassador to Slovenia, for his part, expounded on the latest situation of Iran’s nuclear deal, entitled “JCPOA” especially recent unilateral moves and decisions adopted by the US government in exertion of cruel and illegal sanctions against Iranian people and called for strengthening practical and tangible support of European Union with regards to this international deal.

He expressed his satisfaction with the principled and transparent positions of Slovenian officials and authorities with regard to JCPOA.

In this meeting, Iran's principled positions on developments in the region (including the recent agreement between Zionist regime and some Arab countries which is in conflict with and ignores the wishes and rights of the Palestinian people, was also discussed.

