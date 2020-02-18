Kuwait-Iran relations constant: Khalid Al-Jarallah

In reply to a question regarding the recent meeting between Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Al-Jarallah said there is continued communications with Iran and visits by Iranian officials to Kuwait, Elnashra reported.

He noted that it is normal that the two ministers hold meetings, describing their talks as "positive and constructive".

He said the two ministers touched upon the situation in the region and the ties between the two countries.

"We think that these meetings are good for the region and improving the situation," he stressed.

Al-Jarallah reiterated Kuwait's continued mediation to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf region, saying "we are hopeful that the situation will be resolved."

