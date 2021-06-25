  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates Slovenia on national day

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Slovenian counterpart on the national day of the country.

In a message on Friday to Borut Pahor, Rouhani felicitated the event to the Slovenian people and government.

“I hope that with the improvement of conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and in light of mutual cooperation, we would see deepening of friendly relations in various bilateral and international fields,” Rouhani said.

He also wished Pahor health and success, and the people of Slovenia prosperity and felicity.

Slovenia marks June 25 as a national holiday to commemorate the country's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

