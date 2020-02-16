  1. Politics
FM Zarif, Iraqi counterpart hold talks in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim hold a meeting in Germany on Saturday on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020.

Two sides conferred on mutual ties as well as regional and international issues.

Zarif also met Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday to discuss mutual ties, as well as issues regarding Iraq and Syria. They also exchanged views on regional security and the fight against terrorism.

Zarif and Barzani further voiced concern over the revival of ISIL terrorists and the resumption of their terrorist activities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

MNA/FNA 13981127000628

News Code 155686

