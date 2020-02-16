  1. Politics
Zarif says he promoted reducing tension at Munich Conf.

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he discussed the promotion of peace and reduction of tension in the region during his meetings with counterparts at Munich Security Conference.

In a tweet on Sunday, Foreign Minister Zarif, while posting pictures of some of his activities and meetings with officials during a three-day attendance at Munich Security Conference, wrote, “the three-day of my visit to Germany for participating in Munich Security Conference ended where I met with my counterparts from around the world and also a number of outstanding officials, thinkers, media representatives to promote peace and reduce tensions in the region and beyond it.”

