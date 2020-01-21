'Better than Neil Armstrong’ wins at Pune filmfest. in India

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ is the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’, but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The Best Live action short film Director's award of the 18th PIFF went to the Iranian film for "a very touching story that unravels with assured command over the medium in many respects," according to the event's jury panel.

Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) aims to give film lovers in the Indian city access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange, according to the event's organizers. Every edition of PIFF has a unique contemporary theme. Through categories like World Competition, Marathi Competition, Global Cinema, Country Focus and Retrospective, the festival brings forth quality films from various countries and cultures, according to the event's organizers.

The 18th edition of the event was held on 9th-16th January 2020 in India.

