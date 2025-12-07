  1. Politics
Araghchi to visit Russia, Belarus for talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Russia and Belarus following his meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials in Baku.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold meetings tomorrow with the President and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

According to Baghaei, Iran aims to expand bilateral relations through such diplomatic engagements and seeks to contribute to peace and stability in the Caucasus region, which remains a priority for Tehran.

Baghaei added that in the coming days, Iranian diplomats will hold meetings with high-ranking officials from Belarus and Russia. As part of this diplomatic agenda, Araghchi will travel to Russia and Belarus to continue the ongoing and regular consultations between Iran and these two countries.

