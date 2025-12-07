Iran, Belarus emphasize expanding trade relations

In a meeting with the Belarusian ambassador in Tehran, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran emphasized the expansion of trade cooperation between the two countries.

Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi said that a joint commission meeting can facilitate many trade issues between the two countries, stressing that there are diverse capacities for trade between Iran and Belarus, and "we are trying to expand economic relations between the two countries in various fields."

He also stated that, concurrent with the 18th session of the Iran-Belarus Joint Commission, meetings will be held between officials from the two countries, which will pave the way for further cooperation.

The Belarus ambassador, for his part, referring to the importance of the Joint Commission meeting, said that the meeting of officials from the two countries at this meeting is very important and will remove many trade barriers.

MNA/IRNA