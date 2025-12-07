Iran’s former FM warns Israel to avoid future aggression

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Sunday in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2025.

Zarif told Anadolu that Israel underestimated Iran’s resilience when the conflict resumed.

Israel’s latest war with Iran was the result of “miscalculations,” warning that any future aggression would provoke Iranian self-defense and that de-escalation would ultimately be “best for them", he underlined.

“I think Israelis entered this aggression against us based on miscalculations and at the end of the day, they found out that the resistance of the people of Iran will prevent them from achieving their objectives, and that is what ended the war,” he said.

Zarif said Iran has no interest in pursuing hostilities but is capable of responding if attacked.

“Israel knows that Iran is capable of inflicting harm, but Iran is not interested in doing that other than in self-defense, so if they stop and forget about future aggressions, it’s best for them,” he said.

A 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel broke out on June 13, 2025, triggered by Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities that killed several senior nuclear scientists and military officials.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran’s armed forces responded by striking strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military facility in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran said its retaliatory operations against Israel and the United States imposed a halt to the illegal assault.

MNA