Talks with US ‘useless’ after June attack: lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei reacted to those who still think that the solution to the country's problems is holding talks with with the United States, stating that the US President Trump recently admitted to his role in planning and controlling the Zionist regime's attacks on Iran, and this admission by Trump primarily indicates that the Americans are lying.

Americans are directly responsible for the killing of over a thousand innocent Iranian citizens, he said, adding that many of these people were women, children, teenagers, schoolchildren and university students, and most of them were civilians who were martyred during the 12-day Israeli imposed war.

The responsibility for killing of thousands of innocent Iranian citizens lies with the United States, Rezaei underlined.

Frankly speaking, the 12-day war is US's war against the noble nation of Islamic Iran, the spokesman stated, emphasizing that Iranian people not only stood against the Israeli regime but also against NATO and the US during the 12-day war, which shows the grandeur of the Islamic Iran.

So, “We believe that holding talks with the United States is of no use since the Americans attacked Iran in the middle of nuclear talks according to the explicit confession of US President Donald Trump, Rezaei underscored.

MA/6677070